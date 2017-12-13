Bella Hadid Held Court at Knicks-Lakers Game in a Plunging White Top & Slick Air Jordans

Bella Hadid Rex Shutterstock

It takes a certain type of supermodel to rock a silver Birkin with Air Jordans.

In a mix of high and low fashion, Hadid wore a pair of shiny white Air Jordan 13 Retro sneakers and a silver Hermès Birkin bag to a basketball match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. The 21-year-old model also wore a pair of faded jeans and a tiny white V-neck crop top to the game despite New York City’s recent spell of cold weather.

The silver Birkin, which some of the luxury bags can be worth as much as $10,000, was paired with streetwear fashion favorites: Air Jordans and jeans.

December 12: Bella and Justine at the Knicks Lakers game in Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/i2gxkzUutS — Hadid News (@HadidNews) December 13, 2017

Hadid’s hilarious reactions — cheering, jumping up and down and getting down low to catch the moves made by the players — did not go unnoticed on social media. Photos of Hadid crouching on the floor during a particularly tense moment in the game have been making the rounds on Twitter and Instagram. She was seated by her friend Justine Skye.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel is clearly a fan of chunky sneakers — only last week, Hadid was spotted wearing a pair of Virgil Abloh’s Air Jordan 1 sneakers, while shopping with her friends in London on Dec. 9.

“I love to have a heels moment, but sneakers always end up looking cooler,” Hadid told Footwear News back in November. “And of course they are more comfortable.”

Halfway through the game, Hadid also changed into a Knicks jersey. She paired her long brown bob haircut with a pair of giant hoop earrings and a pendant necklace.

The game finished with with a score of 113-109 in favor of the Knicks.

