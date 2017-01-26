Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner Are Embracing Winter Whites

Bella Hadid in Paris. Splash

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner just wrapped up a busy week walking in shows at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, and naturally, they gave us some major style inspiration along the way.

Wearing white in the winter was long considered a no-no, but that sentiment has changed. These days, white is acceptable all winter long in the form of sweaters, jackets, pants and even shoes.

Take Bella Hadid’s Stuart Wetizman Clinger boots: the white mid-calf, fitted boots go with just about everything, especially a great pair of deconstructed jeans, as Hadid did.

Bella Hadid wearing Stuart Weitzman boots. Splash

Hadid also tried out a pair of boots from emerging brand Situationist.

Hadid wearing boots by emerging label Situationist. Splash

As for her white cowl-neck dress, she paired it with Stuart Weitzman Highland boots in a camel hue.

Bella Hadid in a white dress and Stuart Weitzman boots. Splash

Fellow model Kendall Jenner also looked to white footwear during her time in Paris, particularly Balenciaga’s white sneakers, which she wore with flared leather pants and a white sweatsuit outfit.

Kendall Jenner wearing Balenciaga white sneakers. REX Shutterstock

Jenner in Balenciaga white sneakers. Splash

There’s sure to be more style inspiration from these two soon as fashion weeks in New York, London, Milan and Paris approach in February.

