Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More Stars Who Wore the ‘Naked’ Trend at the Met Gala

Bella Hadid (left) and Kendall Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

These days, modesty seems to be out the window, even on one of the most high-profile red-carpets of the year.

At the 2017 Met Gala, young stars including Bella Hadid, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Stella Maxwell all wore sheer, barely-there outfits that left little to the imagination. Hadid was the talk of the gala when she arrived wearing a sheer black crystal-embroidered bodysuit that covered her simple black pumps, creating the illusion that her shoes were attached to the outfit.

Bella Hadid wearing Alexander Wang. REX Shutterstock

Another look at Bella Hadid’s daring Alexander Wang look. REX Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner wore a similarly sheer black outfit. She paired her La Perla cut-out dress featuring a thigh-slit with a pair of black mesh Christian Louboutin pumps.

Kendall Jenner wearing a La Perla dress and Christian Louboutin pumps. REX Shutterstock

Another look at Jenner’s very revealing La Perla dress and Louboutin pumps. REX Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner wore a sheer beaded Versace gown that showed plenty off, but was a bit less revealing than her sister’s look.

Kylie Jenner wearing Versace. REX Shutterstock

Model Stella Maxwell wore a similar look.

Stella Maxwell arrives at the Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

Other stars didn’t do sheer, but opted for more of the pant-less route. Gigi Hadid’s Tommy Hilfiger ensemble left room for thigh-high fishnet stockings and Louboutin pumps, and Nicki Minaj also wore a pantless look styled with Versace platforms.

Gigi Hadid in Tommy Hilfiger and Christian Louboutin. REX Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj wears triple-strap Versace platforms at the 2017 Met Gala with an H&M look. REX Shutterstock

As for shoes, most of these stars chose to keep their footwear simple to let their rest of their look (or lack thereof) take center stage.

If the “naked” trend doesn’t quite do it for you, see the gallery below for FN’s 35 best-dressed stars at the 2017 Met Gala.

Want more?

Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez and More Celebrities Wearing Sandals at the Met Gala

Lena Dunham, Salma Hayek, Priyanka Chopra and More Celebrities Wearing Boots on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Serena Williams Shows Off Baby Bump on Met Gala Red Carpet