Bella Hadid Debuts Chic New Bob Haircut in Racy Red Jumpsuit With Slits to Show Off Her Boots

Bella Hadid stepped out today in New York City in a statement-making ensemble.

Donning a fire engine-red plunging jumpsuit with mid-calf white crocodile-print booties, it was impossible to not notice the 20-year-old supermodel. A slight slit in the jumpsuit highlighted her booties and an adorable tiny white bag brought together the whole look perfectly.

Adding the sleek ensemble was a fresh new ‘do — a haircut styled in a bob.

Rocking boots during the day is a bit of a change for the model, as she usually is seen out and about rocking Nike sneakers.

Meanwhile, Gigi’s younger sister took to Instagram to promote her new fragrance campaign with Bulgari.

Bella tagged the iconic jewelers and wrote, “CHINA 🇨🇳 NEXT WEEK❤️” The cover girl will be going on a press tour for the launch of the Goldea Roman Night perfume, which launches this September.

