Bella Hadid Wears Unreleased Nike x Off-White Sneakers

Yesterday, while out and about in NYC, Bella Hadid donned Blazer Studio Mid sneakers from Virgil Abloh’s collaboration with Nike.

In May it was rumored that the Off-White founder would be reworking 10 classic Nike models, including six retro Nike sportswear looks. And now the 20-year-old supermodel has debuted one of his designs from the unreleased collab.

Hadid — who starred in the campaign for the relaunch of the Nike Cortez shoe — paired the high-top black and white sneaks with Off-White low-rise baggy jeans and a white top with an open back from the brand Are You Am I.

The cover girl accessorized with gold hoop earrings, sunglasses and a black Dior handbag for her outing in the Urban Jungle. And later, after appearing to have gotten hair extensions, she took to Instagram to give her kicks a shoutout, writing, “ITS OFF-WHITE SEASON😎😎.”

ITS OFF-WHITE SEASON😎😎 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 18, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

Nike x Off-White Blazer Mid sneaker. Huffington Post / Michael Tommasiello

Before this, the only other person to be seen wearing the yet-to-be-released Nike collab was the Off-White designer himself. Abloh sported the classic Air Jordan 1 at the 2017 Met Gala in May.

Virgil Abloh arrives at the Met Gala. David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

