Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin Wear Satin Heels For Glamorous Lunch in Cannes

Followers of the Cannes Film Festival might remember Bella Hadid’s show-stopping red-carpet look from last year’s festival. She wore a super revealing red dress with Giuseppe Zanotti strappy sandals. She was certainly the center of attention on the red carpet, and it looks like she has no plans of shying away from that this year.

The model arrived in Nice, France on Tuesday wearing a silver Marc Jacobs jacket with coordinating boots. Just a day later, she was changed into a glamorous look for a beachside lunch with fellow model Hailey Baldwin.

Bella Hadid arrived in Nice, France wearing a Marc Jacobs jacket. Splash

Hadid wore a silky long open shirtdress, crop top and skirt with a pair of Olgana Paris satin strappy pumps. Baldwin also went with satin heels — hers were a white platform style that she wore with a cotton tie-waist dress.

Bella Hadid wearing an Area NYC shirt dress, top and shorts with Olgana Paris pumps. Splash

Hailey Baldwin wearing satin platform sandals. Splash

Bella Hadid wearing Olgana Paris pumps ahead of the Cannes Film Festival. Splash

Bella Hadid (right) and Hailey Baldwin leave their lunch. Both models wore satin sandals for the outing. Splash

Celebrities including Emily Ratajkowski, Julianne Moore and Elle Fanning have also already arrives in Cannes. Click through the gallery to see more celebs out and about in Cannes.

