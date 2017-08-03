Bella Hadid Stumbled On Metal Stairs & Ate Pavement In Knee-High Boots On a Girl’s Night Out

Bella Hadid attends the Met Gala after-party.

As a 20-year-old supermodel, Bella Hadid has mastered the art of walking in high heels, but even the best of the best have their moments.

The star was spotted on a girl’s night out with fellow models Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner on Wednesday in New York City. They all gathered together for their pal Renell Medrano’s birthday at the city’s celebrity hot spot Cipriani restaurant, and on the way home, Hadid stumbled into a problem we all run into from time to time during a long night out. While walking down some steep metal stairs, she slipped and fell.

(HQs) Bella Hadid leaving Cipriani's Restaurant in New York last night: https://t.co/9uEiW6e0TM pic.twitter.com/w7zLUuIsCA — Bella Hadid Daily (@BellaHadidDaily) August 3, 2017

Hadid donned a black off-the-shoulder mini dress, which she paired with a long gold chain necklace and matching hoop earrings.

As far as her shoes went, she opted for knee-high heeled black boots that’s not necessarily conducive for stair walking. Then again, the star isn’t going to let a potential mis-step or graceful fall keep her from completing her look with sleek, standout shoes.

Plus, she recovered like an absolute pro, similar to the time she tripped on the runway at the Michael Kors spring 2017 show for New York Fashion Week this year. Regardless of the fall, Hadid was still all-smiles and looked like she had the best time with her girls by her side.

August 2: Bella arriving at Cipriani in New York City. pic.twitter.com/txxQXkLZwb — Hadid News (@HadidNews) August 3, 2017

