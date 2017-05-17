Bella Hadid & Emily Ratajkowski Show Off Sandals in Revealing Gowns at Cannes Film Festival

View Slideshow Bella Hadid wearing an Alexandre Vauthier gown and Olgana Paris sandals at the Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony on May 17. REX Shutterstock

The Cannes Film Festival officially kicked off with its opening ceremony on Wednesday evening with a roster of high-profile celebrities.

Jessica Chastain, who is serving on the festival’s jury along with Will Smith and several others, kicked things off in an Alexander McQueen embroidered dress. But it was models Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid who really stole the show.

Both wore dresses with up-to-there thigh-slits that showed off their long legs and glamorous sandals. Hadid wore a strapless dress by Alexandre Vauthier with a slit so high that some photos did capture a bit of a wardrobe malfunction. She wore the look with Olgana Paris sandals — the same brand she wore earlier in the day while out to lunch with Hailey Baldwin. Ratajkowski wore a silky dress by Twinset that showed off her Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

😈😈 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 17, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

Stars such as Elle Fanning and Sara Sampaio went with ballgowns that hid their heels. Naomie Harris added pops of color to the red carpet in her Gucci gown, and Robin Wright eschewed a gown for a Saint Laurent mini and black pumps.

Click through the gallery to see more glamorous shoe looks from the Cannes opening ceremony.

Want more?

Blake Lively’s Statement Style At the Cannes Film Festival

Celebrity Style at the Cannes Film Festival Over the Years

Celebrities Out and About in Cannes