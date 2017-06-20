Bella Hadid Parties in Vintage Crop-Top, Oversized Jeans and White Mules

Bella Hadid leaves The Nice Guy in the early hours of June 20 after reportedly partying with Drake. Splash

Bella Hadid spent the evening reportedly partying with Drake at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to her Instagram, she was also with friend and fellow model Kendall Jenner. For a fun night, Hadid wore a vintage crop top that showed off her impressively toned abs, oversized, baggy jeans and a pair of white heeled mules.

Only this leggy supermodel could so effortlessly pull off such an oversized look and make it look cool. While we don’t know what designer makes her heels, they certainly play into summer’s trend of white heels, mules and booties. Bella’s sister Gigi rocked a pair of Stuart Weitzman white boots recently.

Bella Hadid paired her Sami Miro vintage crop top and jeans with white heeled mules. Splash

Bella Hadid paired her jeans and crop top with white heeled mules. Splash

Lately, Hadid has also been partial to her Nike Cortez sneakers that she’s styled with an array of outfits including a silky Victoria Beckham dress.

