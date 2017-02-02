Bella Hadid Shows How to Wear DKNY’s Spring Sneakerboots

DKNY’s sneaker-boot hybrids combine the very popular trend of a fitted boot with a sneaker, but one might wonder how exactly to style them.
This over-the-knee look first appeared on DKNY’s spring ’17 runway, and now model Bella Hadid is showing us how to wear them. Hadid wore a deep blue sneakerboot in the runway show, but for a DKNY party in New York on Wednesday, she wore a beige pair.
The key to wearing sneakerboots seems to be keeping the rest of your look very simple. Hadid had her hair slicked back and wore a long-sleeved white dress.
Hadid is the face of DKNY’s spring campaign, which was shot on the streets of New York.
Earlier this week, Hadid was on hand at a Dior party — she’s also the face of the French fashion house’s makeup line.
Want more?
Gigi and Bella Hadid Wear Stuart Weitzman Boots in New York
Gigi Hadid in Reebok Classic’s Ad Campaign for Club C Sneakers