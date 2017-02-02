Bella Hadid Shows How to Wear DKNY’s Spring Sneakerboots

By / 9 hours ago
Bella Hadid DKNY
Bella Hadid at a DKNY party in New York on Feb. 1.
Splash

DKNY’s sneaker-boot hybrids combine the very popular trend of a fitted boot with a sneaker, but one might wonder how exactly to style them.

This over-the-knee look first appeared on DKNY’s spring ’17 runway, and now model Bella Hadid is showing us how to wear them. Hadid wore a deep blue sneakerboot in the runway show, but for a DKNY party in New York on Wednesday, she wore a beige pair.

Related
Gigi and Bella Hadid Wear Stuart Weitzman Boots in New York

Bella Hadid on the spring '17 runwayBella Hadid on the DKNY spring ’17 runway at New York Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

The key to wearing sneakerboots seems to be keeping the rest of your look very simple. Hadid had her hair slicked back and wore a long-sleeved white dress.

Bella Hadid DKNYHadid wearing DKNY spring ’17. Splash
Bella Hadid DKNYHadid poses with a print of her DKNY ad wearing DKNY spring ’17 boots. REX Shutterstock

Hadid is the face of DKNY’s spring campaign, which was shot on the streets of New York.

@bellahadid takes on New York City in the new #DKNYSS17 Campaign. #DKNY

A video posted by DKNY (@dkny) on

 

Earlier this week, Hadid was on hand at a Dior party — she’s also the face of the French fashion house’s makeup line.

Bella Gigi Hadid New York StyleBella Hadid at a Dior party in New York on Jan. 31.

Want more?

Gigi and Bella Hadid Wear Stuart Weitzman Boots in New York

Gigi Hadid in Reebok Classic’s Ad Campaign for Club C Sneakers

Gigi and Bella Hadid Join #NoBanNoWall Protest in New York

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s