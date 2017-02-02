Bella Hadid Shows How to Wear DKNY’s Spring Sneakerboots

Bella Hadid at a DKNY party in New York on Feb. 1. Splash

DKNY’s sneaker-boot hybrids combine the very popular trend of a fitted boot with a sneaker, but one might wonder how exactly to style them.

This over-the-knee look first appeared on DKNY’s spring ’17 runway, and now model Bella Hadid is showing us how to wear them. Hadid wore a deep blue sneakerboot in the runway show, but for a DKNY party in New York on Wednesday, she wore a beige pair.

Bella Hadid on the DKNY spring ’17 runway at New York Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

The key to wearing sneakerboots seems to be keeping the rest of your look very simple. Hadid had her hair slicked back and wore a long-sleeved white dress.

Hadid wearing DKNY spring ’17. Splash

Hadid poses with a print of her DKNY ad wearing DKNY spring ’17 boots. REX Shutterstock

Hadid is the face of DKNY’s spring campaign, which was shot on the streets of New York.

@bellahadid takes on New York City in the new #DKNYSS17 Campaign. #DKNY A video posted by DKNY (@dkny) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:46am PST

Earlier this week, Hadid was on hand at a Dior party — she’s also the face of the French fashion house’s makeup line.

Bella Hadid at a Dior party in New York on Jan. 31.

