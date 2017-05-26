Bella Hadid & Celebs Embraced Very Edgy Looks at the 2017 amfAR Gala

View Slideshow Celebrities embraced bold, edgy style statements and sheer detail teamed with sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 amfAR Gala in Cannes. REX Shutterstock

From head to toe, skin was the it-statement on the red carpet at the 2017 amfAR Gala.

The annual fundraiser on Thursday, held during Cannes Film Festival, attracted boldface name supermodels and entertainers lending a boost of star power to support the foundation’s fund raising efforts for AIDS and HIV research.

Bella Hadid wears a custom sheer Ralph and Russo gown with Rene Caovilla silver Snake sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 amfAR Gala at Cannes.

Among some of the raciest looks at the soiree was Bella Hadid in a custom sheer Ralph and Russo gown embellished with crystal detail. The supermodel teamed the dress with Rene Caovilla’s sexy silver Snake sandals.

More sheer ensembles were paraded on the red carpet, including Nicki Minaj in a sheer lace Roberto Cavalli Couture dress and Balmain sandals.

Nicki Minaj wears a sheer lace Roberto Cavalli Couture dress with Balmain sandals at the 2017 amfAR Gala at Cannes.

Shanina Shaik and Petra Nemcova embraced body confidence in barely-there ensembles. Shaik had on a silver Philipp Plein gown that partially exposed her chest and silver Jimmy Choo sandals. Nemcova flashed a similar amount of flesh in an ice blue dress with Giuseppe Zanotti’s silver patent sandals.

Shanina Shaik wears a silver Philipp Plein gown and silver Jimmy Choo sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 amfAR Gala at Cannes.

Model Camila Morrone had on a nude illusion dress that had a skin-colored bodice and floor-length blue skirt with tulle detail, and Laury Thilleman had on a dramatic gold dress with sheer panels and fringe detail that she accessorized with a gold collar.

