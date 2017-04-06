Bella Hadid Loves This Modern Version of the Go-Go Boot

Bella Hadid is bringing back the go-go boot in a totally modern way.
The model has been wearing Stuart Weitzman’s Clinger boot in white a lot lately. Her most recent ensemble was all-white, topping off her white jacket, skirt and tank with the boots. She added blue-tinted sunglasses and a pink fuzzy handbag for a pop of color. Is this 1970 or 2017? Either way, Hadid has us on board with the look.
Hadid wore the outfit to visit the new Chrome Hearts store in New York. Hadid is collaborating on a Chrome Hearts x Bella collaboration — the label is owned by the parents of Hadid’s close friend Jesse Jo Stark.
Just last week, Hadid was wearing the boots during a design meeting with the Chrome Hearts team.
She also wore the boots during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris in January and in New York recently.
Hadid is leading the way when it comes to this trend, and it looks like it won’t be slowing down any time soon.
