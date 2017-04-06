Bella Hadid Loves This Modern Version of the Go-Go Boot

Bella Hadid in New York on April 5. REX Shutterstock

Bella Hadid is bringing back the go-go boot in a totally modern way.

The model has been wearing Stuart Weitzman’s Clinger boot in white a lot lately. Her most recent ensemble was all-white, topping off her white jacket, skirt and tank with the boots. She added blue-tinted sunglasses and a pink fuzzy handbag for a pop of color. Is this 1970 or 2017? Either way, Hadid has us on board with the look.

Bella Hadid added blue-tinted glasses and a pink fuzzy handbag to her all-white look.

Hadid wore the outfit to visit the new Chrome Hearts store in New York. Hadid is collaborating on a Chrome Hearts x Bella collaboration — the label is owned by the parents of Hadid’s close friend Jesse Jo Stark.

Bella Hadid steps out of her New York apartment wearing Stuart Weitzman ’s white Clinger boots. Splash

Bella Hadid wearing Stuart Weitzman white Clinger boots. Splash

checking out @chromeheartsofficial new NYC store today with @chromeheartsxbella collection launching soon 🎚🗝🎈with my ch x bh pink mink mini purse 🎀 and blue tinted white gold glasses 👓 💙🏁🙂 @chromeheartsxbella A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 5, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

Just last week, Hadid was wearing the boots during a design meeting with the Chrome Hearts team.

design meetings today… xx bella xx A post shared by CHROMEHEARTS+BELLA (@chromeheartsxbella) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

She also wore the boots during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris in January and in New York recently.

Bella Hadid wearing Stuart Weitzman boots. Splash

Bella Hadid in Stuart Weitzman Clinger boots. Splash

Hadid is leading the way when it comes to this trend, and it looks like it won’t be slowing down any time soon.

Want more?

Gigi Hadid Matches Her Lipstick and Her Shoes

Gigi Hadid Showed Off Python Boots While Wearing Pants With Thigh-High Slits

4 Shoe-Styling Tricks Used by Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid’s Stylist