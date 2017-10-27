Becky G’s Red-Hot Dress Is All About Her Legs at Latin American Music Awards

View Slideshow Becky G hits the red carpet at the Latin American Music Awards on Oct. 27. Rex Shutterstock

Becky G, sporting an embellished red gown and gold sandals, stunned on the red carpet at the 2017 Latin American Music Awards, held in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The singer flaunted her figure in her Martha Medeiros label dress that came complete with a plunging neckline, glamorous beading and a seductive, thigh-high slit.

Becky G completed the sultry look with golden Loriblu sandals on a sky-high stiletto, adding some height to her 5-foot-1 frame.

Inside the event, the singer — who co-hosted with Diego Boneta — sported several different ensembles, including a Zhivago silver striped minidress, a strapless leather dress, paired with with red Le Silla pumps, and a nude-illusion Elie Youssef jumpsuit.

Becky G speaks onstage at the Latin American Music Awards on Oct. 26. Rex Shutterstock

The 20-year-old traded in her hosting hat to sing at the show, doing a rendition of her hit “Mayores” along with Bad Bunny in a show that also featured performances from Pitbull, Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello and Prince Royce.

For her performance, Becky G sported a latex-y red jumpsuit and thigh-high black boots.

Becky G sports a red latex-y jumpsuit and black thigh-high boots at the Latin American Music Awards on Oct. 26. Rex Shutterstock

As far as Becky G’s red carpet attire goes, other celebrity attendees — such as Adrienne Bailon and Kate del Castillo — also opted for leggy looks.

