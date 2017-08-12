Celebs Take Beautycon In Los Angeles — Zendaya, Kelly Rowland and More

View Slideshow Adriana Lima, Zendaya, Kelly Rowland and more stepped out for Beautycon in Los Angeles on August 12. Splash

This year at Beautycon L.A., stars took to the pink carpet in red-hot style. The festival — which brings together creators, celebrities, brands and fans to celebrate beauty and individual style — kicked off today and will wrap on Sunday afternoon. The star-studded event promises lots of provocative panels, buzzy digital stars and valuable networking events for attendees.

Zendaya brought some pops of color to the carpet, donning a white t-shirt with bright yellow satin trousers, a pink crossbody bag and plum suede pumps.

Zendaya rocks yellow trousers and plum suede heels at Beautycon. Splash

Meanwhile, Adriana Lima went for a head-to-toe black ensemble for the festival. From her lipstick to her pointy-toed shoes with clear sides — the mom of two proved that its hard to go wrong in all black.

Adriana Lima wearing black at Beautycon. REX Shutterstock

“Black-ish” star Yara Shahidi — who is headed to Harvard this fall — rocked multicolored sandals with wide leg jeans and a blue lacy top. The 17-year-old actress has partnered with Clean & Clear to promote diversity in the beauty community.

Yara Shahidi wearing wide leg jeans and multicolored sandals at Beautycon in L.A. Splash

For more celebs on the pink carpet at Beautycon L.A., check out the gallery.

