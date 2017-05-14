Sequins Ruled the Red Carpet at the ‘Baywatch’ Movie Premiere

View Slideshow Celebrities attend the "Baywatch" movie premiere in Miami. REX Shutterstock.

Sun-soaked Miami served as the backdrop for the “Baywatch” movie premiere on Saturday, but the cast of the new film and stars of the original TV series brought plenty of heat with their own style on the red carpet.

Sizzling in sequins were Pamela Anderson, formerly of the 1990s drama, and Priyanka Chopra, newcomer to the big-screen iteration. Anderson had on a gold floor-length gown teamed with a pair of nude sandals, while Chopra wore a blue vintage Halston gown that she paired with Schutz’s black sandals. The Halston official Instagram account praised Chopra’s look as “stunning” on social media.

Pamela Anderson wears a gold dress with sequins and nude sandals on the red carpet at the “Baywatch” movie premiere in Miami. REX Shutterstock.

Priyanka Chopra wears a Halston dress and Schutz sandals on the red carpet at the “Baywatch” movie premiere in Miami. REX Shutterstock.

Alexandra Daddario had on a sparkling off-the-shoulder dress that incorporated black lace panels and silver sequins. And Charlotte McKinney smoldered in a pinstripe black Baja East dress teamed with Jimmy Choo platform heels.

Alexandra Daddario on the red carpet at the “Baywatch” movie premiere in Miami. REX Shutterstock.

Under Armour ambassador Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stepped out wearing a blue button-down shirt with white pants and fresh white Gucci sneakers.

Dwayne Johnson wears Gucci sneakers on the red carpet at the “Baywatch” movie premiere in Miami. REX Shutterstock.

Zac Efron looked sharp in a blue suit teamed with dark shoes, and Kelly Rohrbach rocked strappy gold metallic sandals with a halter-neck Fendi dress.

David Hasselhoff, star of the classic TV show, and co-star Anderson will make cameos in the film, which hits theaters on May 26. The big-screen adaptation is a tongue-in-cheek comedy, with Johnson appearing in the lead role as head lifeguard, opposite Efron as his younger rival. The movie also stars Rohrbach, Chopra and Daddario.

