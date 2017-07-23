HBO’s ‘Ballers’ Launches Sleek Luxury Capsule Collection

"Ballers"-inspired sneakers by Buscemi. Courtesy of Michael Angulo / Team Epiphany

HBO’s “Ballers” brings plenty of drama on the field and in the boardroom — with a cast all wrapped in sharp suits, trendy streetwear and sleek shoes.

The sports series follows the lives of the athletes and executives behind a Miami football team, and the style inspired by the series has been brought to life in a co-branded capsule collection and pop-up store in Los Angeles with five brands to kick off Season 3, which premieres at 10 p.m. on HBO.

“Ballers”-inspired sneakers by Buscemi Courtesy of Michael Angulo / Team Epiphany

“We are excited to bring the ‘Ballers’ aesthetic to life for our fans,” said “Ballers” costume designer Tiffany Hasbourne. “This is going to be the most action-packed and stylish season of ‘Ballers’ yet, so there was no other way to launch than with a fully-immersive experience to capture that energy and offer our audience the opportunity to shop the ‘Ballers’-inspired collection.”

“Ballers”-inspired capsule collection. Courtesy of Michael Angulo / Team Epiphany

Prices range from $40 to $2,750, and some of the items featured include Buscemi’s 125MM high-top sneakers in black and white, white slides and a black backpack; sunglasses by Cazal; and apparel by ROC96 X Madeworn, Pyer Moss and Hall of Fame.

Cast members launched the pop-up on Friday with appearances by actors Donovan Carter, Omar Benson Miller, and John David Washington. Under Armour collaborator Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also stars in the series.