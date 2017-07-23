HBO’s ‘Ballers’ Launches Sleek Luxury Capsule Collection

HBO’s “Ballers” brings plenty of drama on the field and in the boardroom — with a cast all wrapped in sharp suits, trendy streetwear and sleek shoes.
The sports series follows the lives of the athletes and executives behind a Miami football team, and the style inspired by the series has been brought to life in a co-branded capsule collection and pop-up store in Los Angeles with five brands to kick off Season 3, which premieres at 10 p.m. on HBO.
“We are excited to bring the ‘Ballers’ aesthetic to life for our fans,” said “Ballers” costume designer Tiffany Hasbourne. “This is going to be the most action-packed and stylish season of ‘Ballers’ yet, so there was no other way to launch than with a fully-immersive experience to capture that energy and offer our audience the opportunity to shop the ‘Ballers’-inspired collection.”
Prices range from $40 to $2,750, and some of the items featured include Buscemi’s 125MM high-top sneakers in black and white, white slides and a black backpack; sunglasses by Cazal; and apparel by ROC96 X Madeworn, Pyer Moss and Hall of Fame.
Cast members launched the pop-up on Friday with appearances by actors Donovan Carter, Omar Benson Miller, and John David Washington. Under Armour collaborator Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also stars in the series.