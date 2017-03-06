Azealia Banks Says Her Edgy Style Was a ‘Major Hit’ at Moncler’s Paris Fashion Week Party

View Slideshow Azealia Banks wears lace-up boots, short-shorts and a padded jacket at the Moncler and Greg Lauren "Collide" fall 2017 Paris Fashion Week party. REX Shutterstock.

Azealia Banks was beaming with pride after embracing an iconoclast style statement during Paris Fashion Week.

The rapper boasted on Instagram that she turned heads on Friday at Moncler and Greg Lauren’s fall 2017 “Collide” party clad in an edgy ensemble that called attention to the collaborators’ padded bomber jackets in an unforgettable way.

Detail of Azealia Banks’ lace-up boots at the Moncler and Greg Lauren “Collide” fall 2017 Paris Fashion Week party. REX Shutterstock.

“This denim thong was a major hit,” the 25-year-old said of the reaction to her striking look, which included the label’s hooded black coat teamed with ace-up boots and short-shorts that had only a sliver of material around the backside. “Thanks to @moncler for having me 💁,” she added.

The shorts featured a jagged asymmetric cut around the front that left a front pocket completely exposed on one side, with the other side of the shorts was covered by material that extended no further than the crotch area. And from behind there was much less to see with only enough denim fabric that covered a portion of her thong undergarment, leaving a generous amount of her flesh in full view of onlookers.

Her lace-up boots cut just below the knees and featured patent leather cap toes.

Meanwhile, Kat Graham looked sleek in a Madeleine Vionnet dress teamed with black Burberry boots. The actress-singer posed with host Greg Lauren and praised the designer, who is the nephew of Ralph Lauren.

Kat Graham wears mid-calf Burberry booties and a Madeleine Vionnet dress at the Moncler and Greg Lauren “Collide” fall 2017 Paris Fashion Week party. REX Shutterstock.

Kat Graham poses alongside designer Greg Lauren at the Moncler and Greg Lauren “Collide” fall 2017 Paris Fashion Week party. REX Shutterstock.

“Congrats @greglauren on another amazing collaboration! Excited to see what’s next,” she captioned a photo shared on Instagram.



