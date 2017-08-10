Audrina Patridge Talks Miami Swim Week Debut & Beachside Style

Audrina Patridge. Courtesy of Prey Swim

When Audrina Patridge sent her designs down the runway on July 21 at her first Miami Swim Week, the inspirations extended well beyond the beaches of Southern California.

“When I started coming up with ideas for colors, patterns and designs, I had the Rolling Stones of the 1970s in Morocco in mind and just let my imagination go,” she said. “I want to modernize different eras with incorporating different cultures of the world while continuing to keep a sleek sexy boho vibe within each collection.”

Audrina Patridge wears Shoedazzle ’s tan platform sandal. Courtesy of Prey Swim

For Swim Week, Patridge partnered with ShoeDazzle to create a tan platform sandal that would complement her Prey Swim collection, which launched last November.

“I loved the tan platform because it went with all the collections and had a boho feel. And it was actually comfortable — I had a pair on as well,” said Patridge.

The Los Angeles native and mother to 1-year-old daughter Kirra Max said she jumped into the swimwear world to fill a need in her own wardrobe.

“Growing up around the ocean and pool, I was always trying to find the perfect swimsuit that expressed my style, but I could never quite find it,” she said. “So that’s when I decided to create my own.”

Models on the runway at Miami Swim Week wear Prey Swim with Shoedazzle tan platform sandals. Courtesy of Prey Swim

Favorite meal splurge: “Mexican food is my go-to — a taco/enchilada combo with rice and beans, and chips and salsa.”

Drink of choice: “Arnold Palmer.”

Hidden talent: “Baby whisperer.”

Go-to beach footwear: “I always wear Tkees flip-flops because they are easy to take off and super-cute.”

Skincare tips for the beach: “I use Coola sunscreen and bring a cute beach umbrella.”

Best pool ever: “The Komune Hotel in Keramas, Bali. It’s a surf hotel, and while my husband, Corey Bohan, surfs, I can watch from the pool.”