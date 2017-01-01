Beyond ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’: Audrey Hepburn’s Style Through the Years

View Slideshow Audrey Hepburn in 1954. REX Shutterstock

Audrey Hepburn might be best remembered for her style in the 1961 film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Her dress, designed by Hubert de Givenchy, is one of the most famous little black dresses in fashion and film history. But as ardent Hepburn fans know, her elegant style was not exclusive to movie sets. Hepburn maintained a very close relationship with Givenchy, who continued to design for Hepburn both onscreen and off. Her style is one that continues to be incredibly relevant years after her death in 1993.

Hepburn wearing black flats outside a Givenchy store with Hubert de Givenchy in 1968. REX Shutterstock

While she could certainly pull off a gorgeous ball gown or a fitted dress with pumps or flats with an ease that was hard to match, Hepburn also had a knack for looking just as good in casual styles.

Posing in black pumps in 1954. REX Shutterstock

Audrey Hepburn with James Hanson in Rome in 1953. REX Shutterstock

On the set of “Sabrina” in 1954, Hepburn wore white shorts, a plaid top tied at the waist and espadrille slides — a far cry from her fancy Paris couture, but equally as chic. In that film, Hepburn easily swapped her summery outfits for chic black ensembles paired with embellished flats.

Hepburn in espadrille slides on the set of “Sabrina” in 1954 with Humphrey Bogart. REX Shutterstock

Audrey Hepburn in embellished flats as Sabrina from the 1954 film. Rex Shutterstock.

In “Roman Holiday,” in which Hepburn starred opposite Gregory Peck in 1953, she kept her shoe style simple in flat leather sandals ideal for Rome’s cobblestone streets.

Audrey Hepburn wearing leather flats while filming “Roman Holiday” with Gregory Peck in 1953. REX Shutterstock

Hepburn’s Salvatore Ferragamo loafers and turtleneck sweaters in the 1957 film “Funny Face,” became a wardrobe staple not just for Hepburn for women everywhere.

Audrey Hepburn from 1957’s “Funny Face.” REX Shutterstock

Even later in her life, Hepburn always stayed true to her style, eschewing trendy items for always-chic slim-cut gowns and simple shoes.

Hepburn and her husband, Andrea Dotti, at an Oscars party in Los Angeles in 1976. Alan Berliner

Audrey Hepburn and Ralph Lauren (left) in 1991. Thomas Iannaccone

