Beyond ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’: Audrey Hepburn’s Style Through the Years

Audrey Hepburn might be best remembered for her style in the 1961 film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Her dress, designed by Hubert de Givenchy, is one of the most famous little black dresses in fashion and film history. But as ardent Hepburn fans know, her elegant style was not exclusive to movie sets. Hepburn maintained a very close relationship with Givenchy, who continued to design for Hepburn both onscreen and off. Her style is one that continues to be incredibly relevant years after her death in 1993.
While she could certainly pull off a gorgeous ball gown or a fitted dress with pumps or flats with an ease that was hard to match, Hepburn also had a knack for looking just as good in casual styles.
On the set of “Sabrina” in 1954, Hepburn wore white shorts, a plaid top tied at the waist and espadrille slides — a far cry from her fancy Paris couture, but equally as chic. In that film, Hepburn easily swapped her summery outfits for chic black ensembles paired with embellished flats.
In “Roman Holiday,” in which Hepburn starred opposite Gregory Peck in 1953, she kept her shoe style simple in flat leather sandals ideal for Rome’s cobblestone streets.
Hepburn’s Salvatore Ferragamo loafers and turtleneck sweaters in the 1957 film “Funny Face,” became a wardrobe staple not just for Hepburn for women everywhere.
Even later in her life, Hepburn always stayed true to her style, eschewing trendy items for always-chic slim-cut gowns and simple shoes.
Click through the gallery to see more of Hepburn’s iconic style through the years.
Want more?
Marilyn Monroe’s Shoe Style: 1928-1955, Backstage Images, Portraits & More
From the Archives: 14 Photos That Show Off Jackie Kennedy’s Style
How Jackie Kennedy Onassis Inspired Jack Rogers’ Iconic Sandal
From the Archives: Hollywood & Music Legends’ Weddings From the 1950s and ’60s