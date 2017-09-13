Audrey Hepburn’s Rare Personal Collection Up for Auction — Including Her Ballet Pumps

View Slideshow A vintage personal photograph, owned by Audrey Hepburn's family. Courtesy of Christie's

Audrey Hepburn is remembered for beauty, talent and style — oozing glamour on the big screen, and in per private life cutting a chic figure in minimalist fashion.

Among some of her most memorable looks, Hepburn favored turtlenecks, slim-fit trousers and ballet flats.

A selection of Audrey Hepburn’s ballet flats that will be up for auction at Christie’s this fall. Christie's

Now, fans of the actress will have a chance to own her ballet pumps (estimated at around $2,000) and other personal items in a forthcoming auction by Christie’s, running Sept. 19 through Oct. 3 online.

It’s the first time Hepburn’s family released the collection of belongings, which will also go on display to the public at Christie’s London flagship on Sept. 23. In Los Angeles, the auction house’s outpost will host a reception today, celebrating “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”— of which Hepburn’s annotated script will be up for bids, too.

Autumn/Winter 1966/67 with the neck gently gathered, the hem trimmed with blue satin fringes, with matching blue silk belt. <br />Estimate: £10,000-15,000 Courtesy of Christie's

Some of the other items include a blue satin Givenchy dress, a Burberry trench coat and a gold lighter engraved: “My Fair Lady”— a nod to her iconic film.

“We are thrilled to have been entrusted with the sale of items from Audrey Hepburn’s personal collection,” said Adrian Hume-Sayer, Christie’s director of private collections. “Her name is one that instantly resonates; her appeal and relevance remain as strong today as they ever were. The sales will offer fans and collectors alike the opportunity to acquire unique personal objects which have never before been seen on the market and which will undoubtedly offer new insights into the remarkable life of a remarkable woman. We hope the sales will pay tribute to the timeless style of this legendary actress and continue the long tradition of Christie’s leading the private and iconic collection sales market.”

A vintage personal photograph, owned by Audrey Hepburn’s family. Courtesy of Christie's

