Audrey Hepburn’s Flats Could Fetch More Than $1,900 at Auction This Fall

Fans of fashion icon Audrey Hepburn could have the chance to own something from her enviable closet.

Christie’s will present the sale of some of Hepburn’s personal items in an auction at its flagship location in London on Sept. 27 and in an online sale that will run Sept. 13-Oct. 3.

Included in the sale are items from her personal wardrobe, film scripts, portraits from her personal archive of photography and her own collection of memorabilia. These items have remained in the ownership of Hepburn’s family, and it’s the first time these items have been offered for sale.

Adrian Hume-Sayer, director of private collections at Christie’s, said in a release that the collection will “undoubtedly offer new insights into the remarkable life of a remarkable woman.”

“We hope the sales will pay tribute to the timeless style of this legendary actress,” she continued.

Hepburn, who died in 1993 at the age of 63, was best known for her roles in movies such as “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “Roman Holiday,” “My Fair Lady” and “Sabrina.” She was the first actress to win an Academy Award, a Tony Award and a Golden Globe in the same year.

Her personal style was equally as beloved as her movie roles. She was known for her little black dresses, pearls, perfectly tailored tops and her prim flats. She was close friends with designer Hubert de Givenchy, who designed her costumes in “Sabrina.” In the Christie’s auction, several pairs of her ballet flats will be up for auction. The identical styles each have a small bow on the top of the shoe and come in an array of colors. There is also a blue cocktail dress designed by Givenchy up for sale.

A selection of Audrey Hepburn’s ballet flats that will be up for auction at Christie’s this fall. Christie's

What’s remarkable about these flats is that are just as stylish now as they were when she wore them. Christie’s estimates that the shoes will go for at least £1500, or about $1,900.

Hepburn poses in black ballet flats in 1952. REX Shutterstock

