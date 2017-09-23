Ashley Graham Wore a Totally Sheer Dress at Milan Fashion Week — and She Wasn’t Alone

Ashley Graham is an active leader in the body positivity movement — and she oozed confidence at a Vogue Italia event during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 22.
The model stepped out in a completely sheer Rasario robe, which revealed a leopard print Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit. On her feet, Graham wore Schutz sandals, adding length to her 5-foot-9 frame.
While Graham’s completely see-through red carpet look brought the heat, she wasn’t the only one to take a risk by showing off some skin.
Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk opted for a nude illusion Francesco Scognamiglio dress, which was covered in sequins and featured a see-through skirt that showed off the model’s strappy sandals.
“Vampire Diaries” actress Arielle Kebbel opted for an ultra-sheer dress too. Kebbel’s gown had a lacy bodice, and she paired the look with black pumps for an on-trend monochromatic look.
Want more?
Ashley Graham’s All-Nude Look Was All About the Fine Details at Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma NYFW Show
Ashley Graham Stumbles in Towering Jimmy Choos on Time 100 Gala Red Carpet
Kendall Jenner, Kate Upton Walk Michael Kors Runway in Flip-Flops at NYFW