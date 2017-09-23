Ashley Graham Wore a Totally Sheer Dress at Milan Fashion Week — and She Wasn’t Alone

Ashley Graham at a Vogue Italia party during Milan Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Ashley Graham is an active leader in the body positivity movement — and she oozed confidence at a Vogue Italia event during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 22.

The model stepped out in a completely sheer Rasario robe, which revealed a leopard print Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit. On her feet, Graham wore Schutz sandals, adding length to her 5-foot-9 frame.

Ashley Graham wears a leopard-print bodysuit underneath a sheer dress, topping the look off with strappy sandals, at the Vogue Italia party during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 22. Rex Shutterstock

While Graham’s completely see-through red carpet look brought the heat, she wasn’t the only one to take a risk by showing off some skin.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk opted for a nude illusion Francesco Scognamiglio dress, which was covered in sequins and featured a see-through skirt that showed off the model’s strappy sandals.

Elsa Hosk wears a see-through dress by Francesco Scognamiglio at the Vogue Italia party during Milan Fashion Week, held on Sept. 22. Rex Shutterstock

“Vampire Diaries” actress Arielle Kebbel opted for an ultra-sheer dress too. Kebbel’s gown had a lacy bodice, and she paired the look with black pumps for an on-trend monochromatic look.

Arielle Kebbel wears a black dress with a see-through skirt at a Milan Fashion Week event on Sept. 22. Rex Shutterstock

