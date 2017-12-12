Best Street Style at Art Basel Miami: Virgil Abloh & More Celebs

View Slideshow Mohar Chaudhuri attends Art Basel in Miami Beach, 2017. Rex Shutterstock

Art Basel Miami brought out some of the best style, from the beach to the streets, from its kick-off on Thursday to when it bowed on Sunday.

It gave celebrities like Virgil Abloh and Aleali May the opportunity to show off their signature sneakers from Nike and Jordan, respectively. Meanwhile, sandals were still just as important for the various bloggers and artists in attendance.

Virgil Abloh shows off Nike Air Prestos x Virgil Abloh sneakers. Rex Shutterstock

Sporting his highly coveted Nike Air Prestos x Virgil Abloh sneakers, Virgil Abloh kept his look casual with a track jacket and sweatpants. A fanny pack added a cool touch.

Caroline Daur sports Prada sneakers. Rex Shutterstock

German blogger Caroline Daur took a cue from menswear, dressed in her silk button-down and skinny trousers. She joined in with the Dad shoe trend by wearing a pair of chunky Prada sneakers to complete her look.

Linda Mateljan relies on wedge heels with a pop of yellow. Rex Shutterstock

Artist Linda Mateljan was like a work of art herself in a swan print dress with bright red tassel earrings, paired with yellow wedge heels.

