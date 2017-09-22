Ariel Winter Risks Wardrobe Malfunction in Very Edgy Crop Top and Black Boots

View Slideshow Ariel posts behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram. Courtesy of Instagram

Ariel Winter wears what she wants, when she wants. The “Modern Family” star never holds back when it comes to her personal style, and on Wednesday, she stepped out with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, wearing her edgiest look yet.

She wore an extremely ripped white crop top with bold red pants that will instantly make you do a double-take. Though the 19-year-old actress’ top wasn’t see-through, her chest was mostly hanging out of her shirt, despite all the backlash she’s been getting for her revealing clothing.

#arielwinter #instagram #travel A post shared by Sunil Hatwal (@sun_hwr) on Sep 21, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT

To tame her look, Winter paired it with classic black shoes and a matching bag that tied it all together. A few days ago, she took to Instagram to share how she felt about the criticism she’s been getting about her outfits. “I’m not trying to show you my ass in shorts when I go the grocery store,” she said in the post. “I’m trying to live my life. People wear shorts. People have wardrobe malfunctions. No one is perfect.”

#arielwinter #underboob #sexytop #sexygirl #hotgirl A post shared by @theknowncelebrity on Sep 21, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

Click through the gallery to see celebrity wardrobe malfunctions.

Want more?

Ariel Winter Risks Wardrobe Malfunction With This Bold Outfit on Date Night

Ariel Winter Gives Life to the Thigh-High as a Summer Shoe

Demi Lovato Sizzles In Red Plunging Peek-a-Boo Cleavage Dress With Matching Heels