Ariel Winter Wears Low-Cut Top, Daisy Dukes & Chunky Platforms for First Day of College

Ariel Winter started college at UCLA yesterday — and she made a stylish statement with her choice of shoes.
The “Modern Family” actress stepped out in a scoop-neck white T-shirt, teensy denim shorts and white platform sneakers, adding some height to her 5-foot-1 frame. She held her books in a patterned Moschino backpack.
Winter’s white platform sneakers are right on-trend: Supermodel Gigi Hadid donned a similar pair, in the same shade, at a New York Fashion Week event, and Hogan’s platforms have been trending in the streets throughout fashion week.
With the warm weather in Los Angeles yesterday, Winter’s outfit was a weather-appropriate choice.
Celebrities such as the Olsen twins and Emma Watson, have also transitioned into college, but Winter took to Twitter to lament one aspect of being a star at school, writing: “Well the paparazzi just successfully ruined my first day of school. Thanks.”
Although she has begun college, Winter will continue to play Alex Dunphy on “Modern Family,” a role she has played since 2009.
