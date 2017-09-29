Ariel Winter Wears Low-Cut Top, Daisy Dukes & Chunky Platforms for First Day of College

Ariel Winter steps out to her first day of school at UCLA on Sept. 29. Rex Shutterstock

Ariel Winter started college at UCLA yesterday — and she made a stylish statement with her choice of shoes.

The “Modern Family” actress stepped out in a scoop-neck white T-shirt, teensy denim shorts and white platform sneakers, adding some height to her 5-foot-1 frame. She held her books in a patterned Moschino backpack.

Ariel Winter, wearing a low-cut white T-shirt, denim shorts and platform sandals, steps out on her first day of college at UCLA on Sept. 28. Rex Shutterstock

Winter’s white platform sneakers are right on-trend: Supermodel Gigi Hadid donned a similar pair, in the same shade, at a New York Fashion Week event, and Hogan’s platforms have been trending in the streets throughout fashion week.

With the warm weather in Los Angeles yesterday, Winter’s outfit was a weather-appropriate choice.

Ariel Winter wears a white T-shirt, tiny shorts and platform sneakers in Los Angeles on Sept. 28. Splash

Celebrities such as the Olsen twins and Emma Watson, have also transitioned into college, but Winter took to Twitter to lament one aspect of being a star at school, writing: “Well the paparazzi just successfully ruined my first day of school. Thanks.”

Well the paparazzi just successfully ruined my first day of school. Thanks. — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) September 28, 2017

Although she has begun college, Winter will continue to play Alex Dunphy on “Modern Family,” a role she has played since 2009.

