Ariel Winter Gives Life to the Thigh-High As A Summer Shoe

Ariel Winter Gives Nude Thigh Highs A Spin for Summer REX/Shutterstock

Apparently, Ariel Winter was torn between dressing for summer and fall while out and about in Los Angeles yesterday. And given the ever-changing weather, better known as global warming, the “Modern Family” actress just may be on to something.

On Monday, Winter took in some retail relaxation in SoCal wearing a seasonal outfit paired with shoes that are typically unexpected for summer: thigh-high boots. With designer Philipp Plein having just sent scores of models down the runway in thigh-high stilettos for his Resort 2018 show in Cannes, the young actress may be ahead of her time.

Ariel Winter shops in LA. Splash News

During her shopping excursion, Winter played coy with paparazzi and let her shoes do both the walking and all the talking. The thigh-grazing stilettos, though minimal in color in a nude sand tone, screamed sex kitten. Not surprising that Winter would opt for the risqué route even on a casual outing given her affinity for looks sometimes considered controversial.

Ariel Winter shops in LA. Splash News

Winter kept her skin coverage fairly localized to her legs as the 19-yr. old stayed true to her often body-baring style in a white crop-top and mini shorts that showed a peek of her cheeks. Keeping with the theme of doing a bit of fall/winter style in the summer, the actress’s crop-top featured a thick ribbed texture and a turtle-neck silhouette. Winter’s breezy shorts, however, with its red and gold floral print, brought her attire right back to June.

Winter’s ensemble shows that in SoCal, the stars must be dressed and ready for anything at anytime—especially the weather.

Ariel Winter’s nude boots matched her floral shorts and white crop-top. Splash News

