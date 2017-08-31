Ariel Winter Risks Wardrobe Malfunction With This Bold Outfit on Date Night

View Slideshow Ariel Winter at 'Variety' magazine's Young Hollywood party. Courtesy of Instagram

Ariel Winter‘s latest date night look didn’t hold anything back. Earlier this week, on Tuesday, the “Modern Family” star was spotted at BOA restaurant in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Levi Meaden wearing an outfit that definitely turned heads.

Winter opted for a dark, alluring ensemble, which included a cutout black leather crop top, a matching skirt and handbag. To push her outfit even further, she opted for a classic pair of flattering over-the-knee boots by Stuart Weitzman. Though she wore it a little early, the 4-inch heeled boots are the ultimate fall staple. If you haven’t invested in some, get inspired by the actress to do so today.

The only problem with the evening was that Winter almost had a slight wardrobe malfunction when the straps of her top slipped, but she recovered like a pro by eventually throwing on a chic leather jacket that tied everything together.

