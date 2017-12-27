Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Legs in Minidress and Soaring Sandals

Ariel Winter attends the La Palme Magazine fall issue party. Splash News

Ariel Winter stepped out yesterday in Studio City, Calif., wearing a tiny black dress with sky-high sandals.

The “Modern Family” star sported a thigh-skimming minidress with ruffle detailing at the neckline. She added a boost of height to her stature with towering black sandals. With sizable stiletto heels and thin straps at the ankle, the shoes helped elongate her legs. Winter added a pop of color to her outfit with a pink purse. Stopping in to a studio, the actress was accompanied by her boyfriend, Levi Meaden.

The day before, Winter celebrated a cozy Christmas morning at home. For the occasion, she kept things comfy and casual in onesie pajamas and oversized glasses. Meaden wore a matching onesie, as did the couple’s dogs.

Ariel Winter with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, and her dogs on Christmas. Courtesy of Ariel Winter/Instagram

For Christmas evening, the actress upgraded her look, sporting a festive red satin minidress as she posed for photos with Meaden in front of the tree.

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden pose by the Christmas tree. Courtesy of Ariel Winter/Instagram

The 19-year-old is known for her body-confident style, both on the streets and the red carpet.

Winter often steps out in tiny shorts and minidresses, opting for tops with plunging necklines for both day and night.

As for her shoe style, Winter favors skyscraper sandals or pumps on the red carpet. When she hits the streets, she mixes up her shoe wardrobe, opting for everything from platform sneakers and thigh-highs to combat boots.

