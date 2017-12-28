Ariel Winter Matches Cropped Halter Top to Pink Platform Sneakers

Ariel Winter is well-known for her body-confident sense of style, whether she’s on the red carpet or the streets. Yesterday, she went for a racy look while out in Los Angeles.
The “Modern Family” star was spotted in a velvety pink halter top that showed off a few inches of midriff. Winter paired the top with baggy black pants and accessorized with pink platform sneakers for a coordinated look.
The sneakers were the same velvety texture as her top and featured three Velcro straps. With their towering platform bottoms, the kicks gave the 5-foot-1 actress a big boost.
Platform sneakers have become a staple of Winter’s wardrobe. The 19-year-old frequently wears the style — she also likes high-heeled pumps and sandals — to add some height to her stature. For her first day of college in September, Winter opted for a white T-shirt and jean shorts, which she teamed with white platform sneakers — coordinating her shoes to her shirt, just as she did yesterday.
Online retailer Dolls Kill stocks sneakers that look a lot like the ones Winter rocked yesterday. The kicks have a 2.5-inch platform and three Velcro straps. Dolls Kill sells the same velvet shoes in an icy blue colorway, as well as a glittery white version — though not velvet — with holographic straps.
