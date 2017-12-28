Ariel Winter Matches Cropped Halter Top to Pink Platform Sneakers

Ariel Winter is well-known for her body-confident sense of style, whether she’s on the red carpet or the streets. Yesterday, she went for a racy look while out in Los Angeles.

The “Modern Family” star was spotted in a velvety pink halter top that showed off a few inches of midriff. Winter paired the top with baggy black pants and accessorized with pink platform sneakers for a coordinated look.

🌸 #arielwinter A post shared by @ modernfamilyultimate on Dec 27, 2017 at 10:37pm PST

The sneakers were the same velvety texture as her top and featured three Velcro straps. With their towering platform bottoms, the kicks gave the 5-foot-1 actress a big boost.

Platform sneakers have become a staple of Winter’s wardrobe. The 19-year-old frequently wears the style — she also likes high-heeled pumps and sandals — to add some height to her stature. For her first day of college in September, Winter opted for a white T-shirt and jean shorts, which she teamed with white platform sneakers — coordinating her shoes to her shirt, just as she did yesterday.

Ariel Winter steps out for her first day of college at UCLA on Sept. 28. Rex Shutterstock

Online retailer Dolls Kill stocks sneakers that look a lot like the ones Winter rocked yesterday. The kicks have a 2.5-inch platform and three Velcro straps. Dolls Kill sells the same velvet shoes in an icy blue colorway, as well as a glittery white version — though not velvet — with holographic straps.

Y.R.U. Candy Lala velvet platform sneakers Courtesy of brand

