Ariana Grande’s Been Using This Height Illusion Trick for Years — Will She Do It Again at the MTV VMAs?

View Slideshow Ariana Grande through the years. Rex Shutterstock

Ariana Grande is 5-foot-3, but you’d never notice. The crafty pop star uses aptly chosen footwear and astute styling tricks to create a trompe l’oeil illusion of height.

Nominated for two MTV Video Music Awards — the show airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET — Grande will be spending a lot of time in the spotlight this weekend. Her height-lengthening hacks will definitely be a key element in her styling decisions.

Ariana Grande’s Atelier Versace thigh-high split showed off her platform Giuseppe Zanotti pumps. REX Shutterstock.

The simplest trick Grande employs is drawing attention upward: This Atelier Versace dress with a thigh-high slit emphasizes her legs and brings notice to her Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Her pose — a slant — elongates the body greater than a vertical stance.

Grammy Awards 2014: Ariana Grande in Dolce & Gabbana dress and blush pink platform pumps. Getty Images.

At the 2014 Grammy Awards, Grande paired soft pink platform stiletto heels under a floral Dolce & Gabbana dress, adding an entire five inches to her height.

Ariana Grande in Christian Louboutin Sandals at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2010.

Her decision to partner Christian Louboutin Zigounette T-bar platform sandals with a short-hemmed dress added a dimension of length to her look, as the hem and T-bar turn the eye toward Grande’s leg, and with one leg in front of the other, as seen in her pose, she diminishes the appearance of width, which flatters her height in a linear manner.

Ariana Grande at a film premier in 2009

Grande’s creative height illusion dates as far back as 2009, when she opted for a shoe darker than her dress, which gave a much thinner, smaller appearance — elongating her legs.

Grande is nominated for artist of the year, competing against both men and women for the title, as this is the first year that MTV has neutralized the gendering of the category. Her video for “Side to Side ft. Nicki Minaj” earned a nomination, this one for best choreography.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, with the red carpet preshow starting at 7 p.m.

Click through the gallery to see more of how Ariana Grande’s been pulling off her height illusion trick over the years.