Ariana Grande Says She Wears Heels So Much That She Thinks Something Is Wrong with Her

If you want to master walking in heels, look to Ariana Grande for tips. There are very few entertainers who 1) dance in sky-high stilettos without a misstep, and 2) continue to wear those shoes offstage and at Disneyland.

“She’s the only person I know who does a concert in 6-inch heels. This girl doesn’t stumble,” said stylist Law Roach. “After her show in Anaheim, we went to Disneyland, and she still walked around in 6-inch heels. Those feet are magical.”

Ariana Grande onstage during her “Dangerous Woman” tour. Rex Shutterstock

Last week, Grande was on hand in Hong Kong to celebrate her recent partnership with Reebok, while also taking the stage one last time for her “Dangerous Woman” world tour.

Footwear News was there to listen to the “Side to Side” singer as she discussed her onstage style and whether she ditches her heels for kicks when she’s not performing. But if you know Grande well, you know she’s quite the lover of a lift.

She said, “It depends. Sometimes I’ll switch into sneakers, and I go back and forth to [heeled] boots.”

“I think there’s something wrong with me, for sure,” Grande added regarding her love of wearing heels. “If you wanted me to I could, like, run. I mean, I can get to A to B fast.”

Roach and Grande opted for thigh-high boots for the majority of the show, with custom Giuseppe Zanotti and Loriblu boots in the lineup, as well as Casadei and Alaïa options.

Click through the gallery to see Grande in extreme heels through the years.

