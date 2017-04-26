Ariana Grande Wears Fenty x Puma Sneakers With See-Through Bra

Ariana Grande at the American Music Awards in 2016. REX Shutterstock

This past weekend at Coachella Ariana Grande was spotted taking a respite from her “Dangerous Woman” tour to support her boyfriend Mac Miller for his performance at the music festival.

Grande chose to play it somewhat low-key this weekend, dressing down in sweatpants and a For Love and Lemons bralette for the occasion. For footwear, the “Side to Side” singer opted for Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma satin bow sneakers in a bubblegum pink colorway.

The shoe style has been popular among celebs lately — Lena Dunham just donned the green version of the sneaker for a red carpet appearance over the weekend (Saturday, April 22). While the “Girls” actress paired the slip on shoe with a patterned dress, Grande opted to keep it more casual.

Back in 2014, Rihanna and Grande made headlines when Rihanna appeared to be laughing at the pop star’s performance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, but Grande put those rumors to bed, revealing that Rihanna is actually super supportive. In an interview with “The Bump Show,” and Australian radio show, the “Problem” singer cleared the air, telling the host that Rihanna actually took her aside to tell her, ‘Lil’ mama keep doing what you’re doing because it’s working.’

It appears that both stars are fans of each other.

