9 Ariana Grande-Approved Shoes You’ll Want in Your Closet

View Slideshow Ariana Grande wears a Moschino leather mini. REX Shutterstock

Ariana Grande hits all the high notes with her music and style. Beyond the star’s signature ponytail, her shoe game is always on point. Whether she’s performing in front of her fans, known as Arianators, or enjoying some downtime with her beau, Mac Miller, Grande’s provides plenty of fashion inspiration.

As she turns 24 today, Footwear News figured the best way to celebrate her birthday is with a roundup of all our favorite Grande-approved kicks. From classic white slip-on Vans to sleek Jimmy Choo pumps, Grande knows how to go from casual to glam.

Click through the gallery to see some of her favorite shoe styles.

