13 Celebrities Who Know How To Wear the Architectural Shoe Trend

Move over, simple strappy sandal.

It’s time to embrace a trend that simply can’t be ignored: architectural shoes. Gone are the days when dainty sandals are the go-to shoe for celebrities on the red carpet. Now it’s all about chunkiness, shapely heels, fitted boots and more.

The Balenciaga sockboot is leading the way when it comes to this trend. Celebrities have been loving both the thigh-high and mid-calf versions, which all feature a fitted look with an exaggerated heel area. Kendall Jenner, Lily Aldridge, Alex Wek and more models are all major fans.

Lily Aldridge wearing Balenciaga boots. REX Shutterstock

Designer label Sies Marjan has rocketed to the top of fashion recently, and stars are choosing to rock the brand head to toe on the red carpet. At the CFDA Awards, Brit Marling, Eva Chen and Grace Bol all wore the brand’s chunky loafer-like heels to complete their ensembles. While it might seem like these shoes would steal from the rest of your look, that’s hardly the case.

Bella Hadid decided to go with an affordable version of the trend: Zara’s gingham shoes with an architectural heel.

Click through the gallery to see how more stars are styling this major trend.

