Paul Andrew Announces Sneaker Collaboration With Actor Ansel Elgort

L-R: Paul Andrew, Alina Cho and Ansel Elgort. REX Shutterstock

Paul Andrew has announced a forthcoming sneaker collaboration with actor Ansel Elgort that will debut at Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

News of the new project was shared by the designer himself at his Jo Malone x Paul Andrew dinner in New York City on Wednesday.

During Andrew’s men’s fall 2017 collection presentation in January, he shared his thoughts on the outlook for the men’s category.

“Sneakers are clearly a driving force in the men’s market at the moment,” Andrew explained. “I do feel that there will be a return to more of a more formal silhouette, so I really want to establish myself in that market.”

Andrew and Elgort’s synchronicity was on show at the Footwear News Achievement Awards last year, where Elgort presented Andrew with the Designer of the Year award.

“Paul wanted me to tell everyone here that everyone gets a free pair of Paul Andrew shoes,” Elgort joked.

Violetta Komyshan and Ansel Elgort. REX Shutterstock

Andrew is nominated for Accessories Designer of the Year at the 2017 CFDA Awards, held June 5, along with Coach, Irene Neuwirth, Mansur Gavriel and The Row.

A close-up of the shoe as modeled by Ansel. FN staff

