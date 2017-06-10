Anne Hathaway Attended Jessica Chastain’s Pre-Wedding Party In Blue Suede Shoes

Jessica Chastain in Italy on June 9. REX Shutterstock

After five years of dating, Jessica Chastain, 40, is expected to marry boyfriend Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, 34, in Italy this weekend. Kicking things off, the couple threw a pre-wedding bash in Venice on June 9, where they celebrated with family and friends, including actress Anne Hathaway.

Hathaway, 34, who starred alongside Chastain in 2014’s “Interstellar,” was spotted in blue suede sandals when she left the festivities with husband Adam Shulman. The pair walked hand-in-hand – the Oscar winner wearing a floral halter shin-skimming dress — while Shulman, 36, donned a navy suit paired with matching velvet loafers for the occasion.

Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman in Italy on June 9. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the bride-to-be chose a red embellished mini-dress and snakeskin Christian Louboutin booties for the pre-marital party. The couple, who first met in 2012 while de Preposulo was working as public relations director for Armani, will reportedly wed today at his family’s estate, Villa Tiepolo Passi, in nearby Carbonera.

Jessica Chastain in Italy on June 9. REX Shutterstock

Stay tuned for more on the “Zero Dark Thirty” actresses’ nuptials.

