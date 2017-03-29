Anne Hathaway’s Armani Gown From 2006 Covered Her Face at ‘Colossal’ Premiere

Anne Hathaway Style
Hathaway wearing a vintage Armani Privé gown at the premiere of "Colossal" in New York on March 28.
Anne Hathaway hasn’t been making many red carpet appearances lately, but for the New York premiere of “Colossal,” she made a very interesting sartorial statement.

The actress wore an Armani Privé gown from 2006 that featured a ruffled skirt and one ruffle on the chest that nearly covered her face. Not a bad way to hide from the paparazzi if necessary.

Anne Hathaway StyleAnne Hathaway’s Armani Privé gown from 2006 hid her face. REX Shutterstock

The ruffle was only on the left side of the dress, allowing her to flash a smile for the cameras when posing with her right side forward.

Anne Hathaway StyleAnne Hathaway with Jason Sudeikis. REX Shutterstock

While her dress may have been a bit too avant-garde for some, she kept her shoes mainstream with Christian Louboutin’s Marchavekel platform knotted sandals.

Anne Hathaway StyleHathaway paired her gown with Christian Louboutin’s Marchavekel peep-toe sandals. Splash

Christian Louboutin Marchavekel Platforms

Christian Louboutin sandals, $1,095; christianlouboutin.com

Hathaway was clearly loving her look, as she posted a photo on her Instagram hiding behind the ruffle. But just as much as she loves a high-fashion look, she also knows how to find a bargain. On Tuesday she posted a photo twirling in a “$20 flea market dress” for “Colossal” press day.

$20 flea market dress. Let's do this @sheiscolossal press day.

