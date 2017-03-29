Anne Hathaway’s Armani Gown From 2006 Covered Her Face at ‘Colossal’ Premiere

Anne Hathaway hasn’t been making many red carpet appearances lately, but for the New York premiere of “Colossal,” she made a very interesting sartorial statement.
The actress wore an Armani Privé gown from 2006 that featured a ruffled skirt and one ruffle on the chest that nearly covered her face. Not a bad way to hide from the paparazzi if necessary.
The ruffle was only on the left side of the dress, allowing her to flash a smile for the cameras when posing with her right side forward.
While her dress may have been a bit too avant-garde for some, she kept her shoes mainstream with Christian Louboutin’s Marchavekel platform knotted sandals.
Christian Louboutin sandals, $1,095; christianlouboutin.com
Hathaway was clearly loving her look, as she posted a photo on her Instagram hiding behind the ruffle. But just as much as she loves a high-fashion look, she also knows how to find a bargain. On Tuesday she posted a photo twirling in a “$20 flea market dress” for “Colossal” press day.
