Angelina Jolie’s Kids Attend Film Premiere — The Youngest Wears Sneakers On The Red Carpet

View Slideshow Angelina Jolie at the "First They Killed My Father" premiere in New York. Rex Shutterstock

Following the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her new film “First They Killed My Father,” Angelina Jolie attended the film’s screening at the Director’s Guild Theater in New York last night.

The actress-turned-producer graced the red carpet in a Dior couture gown, elegant in its strapless form and all-over pleats. All six of Jolie’s children joined her on the red carpet. Dressed maturely in suits (save for Zahara in a dress), one of her kids added a childlike touch to the look — Vivienne opted for sneakers while the rest of the Jolie-Pitt crowed wore dress shoes.

Shiloh (11), Zahara (12), Knox (9), Vivienne (9), Pax (13) and Maddox (16) posing with their mother and other cast and creators of “First They Killed My Father.” Rex Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie with Vivienne Jolie-Pitt in sneakers. Rex Shutterstock

The film based on Loung Ung’s memoire of living in Cambodia under the rule of Khmer Rouge. Jolie worked as the film’s producer and co-wrote the screenplay with Ung. She also gave her two eldest sons jobs in creating the film — Maddox acted as executive producer and Pax worked as a still photographer.

