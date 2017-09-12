Angelina Jolie & Her Six Kids Were Chic at Toronto International Film Fest Premiere

Angelina Jolie is definitely a “cool mom” — the star brought her kids along to make a red carpet appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival this week. While monitoring the whereabouts of six children and concurrently mingling with coworkers might seem like a nightmare scenario to most parents, Jolie handled it stress-free and in style.
All six children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9 — joined their mother on the red carpet to celebrate the premiere of “First They Killed My Father” on Monday. Jolie directed the film based on a Cambodian memoire by Loung Ung.
The 42-year-old actress/director/mother wore a stunning Ralph & Russo dress for the occasion. In black, the draped dress featured a one-sleeve design that perfectly complemented its asymmetrical hemline. Jolie finished the look with simple, pointed-toe black stilettos.
The day before, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne had joined their mother at the premiere of “The Breadwinner,” an animated film that Jolie produced, about a young girl from Afghanistan. Jolie wore a Givenchy Resort 2018 ensemble with peep-toe heels. Her kids kept it casual, Zahara in a pretty maroon lace dress with lace-up ankle boots, and Shiloh and the twins in trousers and shirts. Shiloh wore boots, and the twins wore sneakers.
