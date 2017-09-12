Angelina Jolie & Her Six Kids Were Chic at Toronto International Film Fest Premiere

Angelina Jolie at the Toronto International Film Festival. Rex Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie is definitely a “cool mom” — the star brought her kids along to make a red carpet appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival this week. While monitoring the whereabouts of six children and concurrently mingling with coworkers might seem like a nightmare scenario to most parents, Jolie handled it stress-free and in style.

All six children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9 — joined their mother on the red carpet to celebrate the premiere of “First They Killed My Father” on Monday. Jolie directed the film based on a Cambodian memoire by Loung Ung.

The 42-year-old actress/director/mother wore a stunning Ralph & Russo dress for the occasion. In black, the draped dress featured a one-sleeve design that perfectly complemented its asymmetrical hemline. Jolie finished the look with simple, pointed-toe black stilettos.

Back: author Loung Ung (L), Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, actor Kimhak Mun, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt (R). Front: Vivienne Jolie-Pitt (L), Knox Jolie-Pitt, actress Sareum Srey Moch (R). Rex Shutterstock

The day before, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne had joined their mother at the premiere of “The Breadwinner,” an animated film that Jolie produced, about a young girl from Afghanistan. Jolie wore a Givenchy Resort 2018 ensemble with peep-toe heels. Her kids kept it casual, Zahara in a pretty maroon lace dress with lace-up ankle boots, and Shiloh and the twins in trousers and shirts. Shiloh wore boots, and the twins wore sneakers.

