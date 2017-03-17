Angelina Jolie Is a Fan of These Gold Heels

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie surfaced earlier this week in London. The actress has been somewhat out of the spotlight as of late, until last month when she appeared on “Good Morning America” to open up about her headline-making divorce from actor Brad Pitt.

In London, Jolie made quite the style statement while shopping with her children in tow. She looked chic in a cream ensemble, which she accessorized with sunglasses and a pair of nude Kurt Geiger Pumps.

Angelina Jolie Kurt Geiger ShoesAngelina Jolie stepped out in London wearing Kurt Geiger heels. Courtesy Image.

The gold metal stiletto is a standout feature on the Britton signature style. The shoes retail for $450, and seem to be the latest go-to shoe for the humanitarian.

Kurt Geiger London Britton ShoesKurt Geiger London Britton heels in nude. Courtesy Image.

On Wednesday, Jolie made her way to the United Nations offices in Geneva for the annual lecture of the Sergio Vieira de Mello Foundation. There, the mother-of-six delivered an inspiring speech to the crowd about peace, UN ideals and unity. She wore the same Kurt Geiger Britton pumps for the occasion, paired with a Rouland Mouret dress.

Angelina Jolie United Nations Kurt Geiger ShoesAngelina Jolie wearing Kurt Geiger Britton pumps to the annual lecture of the Sergio Vieira de Mello Foundation at the United Nations office in Geneva. Courtesy Image.
Angelina Jolie United Nations Kurt Geiger ShoesAngelina Jolie wearing Kurt Geiger Britton pumps to the annual lecture of the Sergio Vieira de Mello Foundation at the United Nations office in Geneva. Courtesy Image.

In her latest outing, Jolie, a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Special Envoy, continued her work by meeting Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, back in London on Thursday.

