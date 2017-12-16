Angelina Jolie Goes for Old Hollywood Glamour While Out With Kids in NYC

Angelina Jolie Splash

Angelina Jolie sported a sophisticated, Old Hollywood look at the 2017 U.N. Correspondents Association Awards in New York on Friday night.

Jolie stepped out in a full-length black gown with a white train, which she paired with black gloves for an elegant, Old Hollywood look. Although the actress’ look exuded old Hollywood glamour, her she added some edge to her look by showing off a series of tattoos on her back and shoulders.

As far as shoes go, the actress sported pointy-toed black pumps, which remained hidden under her gown for most of the night. Jolie’s footwear added to the actress’ old Hollywood look, calling to mind the heeled pumps most commonly sported in the ’40s and ’50s.

Although the Oscar winner is best known for her work in film, she is also an active humanitarian and social justice advocate. At the event, Jolie was honored as the UNCA Global Citizen of the Year.

Also in attendance were at least some of the 42-year-old’s children with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Jolie’s sons Pax and Knox (aged 14 and 9) sported black suits at the event, while her 11-year-old daughter Shiloh, known for non-gender binary style, sported a tuxedo. Zahara, Jolie’s 12-year-old, stepped out in a black top and matching pants for a simple look.

Jolie’s other children, the 16-year-old Maddox and 9-year-old Vivienne, were not spotted at the event.

