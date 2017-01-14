Andy Warhol’s Heels Rejected By MoMA Get Sparkling Redemption By Brian Atwood

Brian Atwood poses with Rachel Zoe in front of his children's book displayed at Cadillac and The Andy Warhol Museum’s “Letters to Andy Warhol” exhibit preview in Los Angeles. BFA

Brian Atwood has turned a story of rejection into sparkling triumph.

The designer presented a pair of emerald green heels and an illustrated children’s book that were inspired by a rejection letter Andy Warhol received from the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) on his “Shoe” artwork.

Brian Atwood shoes at Cadillac and The Andy Warhol Museum’s “Letters to Andy Warhol” exhibit preview in Los Angeles. BFA

Atwood collaborated with JJ Martin on the larger-than-life tribute book, “Bobby’s Brilliant Heels,” which was displayed with a pair of companion pumps at the opening of the “Letters to Andy Warhol” exhibition on Friday at 101/Exhibit in West Hollywood, Calif., presented by Cadillac and The Andy Warhol Museum.

Loosely based on his own childhood and experiences, the book explores themes of rejection and redemption.

J.J. Martin and Brian Atwood at Cadillac and The Andy Warhol Museum’s “Letters to Andy Warhol” exhibit preview in Los Angeles. BFA

“The possibility of creating a children’s book was unlike anything I have previously done,” Atwood shared in a statement. “And, of course, the request to create an over-the-top shoe certainly piqued my interest.”

Atwood added that he hopes the book fosters acceptance.

“The key message we hoped to illustrate is that what we are unfamiliar with is what often makes us uncomfortable and, therefore, unaccepting,” he said. “As the saying goes, art often imitates life, so I hope this story helps remind us all how it may take a while for the eye to adjust to something new — whether it’s a style of dress, an abstract painting, a new shoe shape, or even a style of writing poetry. In a similar vein, this very project challenged my own comfort zone by forcing me to use my skills to sketch and having to adapt them to create illustrations.”

Brian Atwood’s children’s book displayed at Cadillac and The Andy Warhol Museum’s “Letters to Andy Warhol” exhibit preview in Los Angeles. BFA

Part of a storyline in the book was sourced from a real-life moment in his past.

“There are references to how, as a kid, I organized fashion shows in my living room with all my brothers and sisters. Luckily, they humored me and supported my creativity, which empowered my development as a designer,” Atwood explained. “I hope that everyone loves Bobby and his story as much as I do and that everyone spreads the message that an uninhibited imagination and originality must be celebrated.”