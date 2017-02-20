How Andrew Weitz Went From Hollywood Agent to Style Consultant

After 18 years in the entertainment industry, former WME agent Andrew Weitz left the business in 2015 to launch The Weitz Effect, a wardrobe and style-consulting company behind the look of a closely guarded roster of Hollywood power brokers. And with Tom Ford good looks and an eye for spiffy menswear, he’s tailor-made for the task.
How did you form your business?
“Here, image is everything. I was known as the best-dressed agent, and every time I would walk into a room, I would get a comment. It made me insecure to have the focus be on me and not my clients. I like to make other people look good. In the last three years of being an agent, I took clients shopping and advised them. As time went on I decided to own it.”
What role do shoes play in your look?
“It’s eyewear and shoes for me, which I like to coordinate. I have more shoes than my wife and about 60 pairs of glasses. It changes your look up.”
What’s a big style mistake execs make?
“They slowly have moved out of square-toe shoes, which I can’t stand. Nobody should stand. If you are still wearing them, you’ve got a problem.”