André 3000 Releases His New Line of Lifestyle Sneakers

André 3000’s long-awaited introduction to the world of footwear has arrived.

The line of sneakers from the Outkast rapper (born André Benjamin) in collaboration with Swedish brand Tretorn is available now. Over the past year, he has been working on shoe sketches that harken back to his early days at an Atlanta elementary school. That has turned into a capsule collection with the lifestyle label titled “I André Benjamin Will Not Draw in Class.”

“Growing up, we’d all put our personal stamp onto the blank canvas of the [Tretorn] Nylite, and I’d sketch out my own designs,” Benjamin said in a release. “This collaboration felt like fun because it brought me back to that place of personalizing these original designs.”

André 3000 puts his spin on Tretorn’s Nylite style. Courtesy of brand.

The white-soled Nylite sneaker is Tretorn’s best-known style, and Benjamin decorated it with signature colors, logos and wing designs.

Several looks, including a black and yellow striped low-top running shoe and a violet terry cloth high-top sneaker, are available now via us.tretorn.com as part of the November capsule. Other shoes, including a $250 retro-style high-top sneaker with detachable wings, will debut in various stores across the U.S. in February.

