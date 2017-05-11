Amy Schumer’s Body-Boosting Style Statement Used Color & Silhouette in the Most Clever Way

View Slideshow Goldie Hawn, left, wears a Michael Kors Collection dress with Amy Schumer, wearing patent leather Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, on the red carpet at the "Snatched" premiere in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Amy Schumer made her arrival one not to miss at the premiere of her film “Snatched” on Wednesday.

Stepping out in bombshell style, the comedienne hit the red carpet in Los Angeles clad in a plunging black-and-blue dress and a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. The items were slick companion pieces, flattering styles that matched in color and elongated the body from head to toe.

Amy Schumer wears a black-and-blue dress with matching Giuseppe Zanotti “Sophie” slingback sandals ($650) on the red carpet at the “Snatched” premiere in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

The bold blue dress featured a slit up the thigh, which helped highlight her legs, and it had a very low-cut neckline, flanked by a swopping black panel that generously showcased her bust.

The theme continued down to her shoes, where she had on Giuseppe Zanotti’s “Sophie” patent leather slingbacks, which incorporate a thin black strap and a blue footbed.

Goldie Hawn , wearing a Michael Kors Collection dress, with Amy Schumer, in patent leather Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, on the red carpet at the “Snatched” premiere in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Amy Schumer, in a black-and-blue dress with matching Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, with her sister Kim Caramele on the red carpet at the “Snatched” premiere in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Featuring a soaring 5-inch heel, Schumer’s shoes gave her a boost in height, adding sizzle and pep to her step as she confidently strutted down the red carpet. The shoes retail for $650 on Giuseppezanottidesign.com.

Schumer posed for photos alongside her sister, Kim Caramele, who had on a laser-cut black dress with black sandals, and mingled with her co-star, Goldie Hawn, who plays her mother in the comedy.

From left: Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson on the red carpet at the “Snatched” premiere in Los Angeles. Hawn and Hudson both wore Michael Kors Collection dresses. REX Shutterstock.

Hawn arrived in a black-and-silver floor-length Michael Kors Collection dress with sequins; the slit along the back of the dress revealed black platform sandals when she posed for photos. Kate Hudson, her daughter, also had on a Michael Kors Collection look, which included similarly designed trousers teamed with a black top.

Ashley Tisdale wears metallic boots on the red carpet at the “Snatched” premiere in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, Ashley Tisdale stomped out in a black jacket, top and skirt, with metallic boots; Amber Stevens West had on a slinky silver dress with PVC-strap sandals; Jane Seymour looked chic in a black off-the-shoulder dress, with strappy peep-toe sandals; and Wanda Sykes had on head-to-toe black, including a cut-out-sleeve top, trousers and pumps.



