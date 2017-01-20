Why Celebs Like Amy Adams and Lupita Nyong’o Rock These Comfy Heels for Red Carpets

Amy Adams red carpet shoes View Slideshow
Amy Adams (left) and Lupita Nyong’o.
REX Shutterstock.

There’s no wonder why Neil J. Rodgers’ new Red Carpet Collection is a fitting title — Lupita Nyong’o, Amy Adams and Naomie Harris are among the portfolio of A-listers who’ve stepped out in his new range of heels.

The celebrity stylist turned footwear designer launched the range Jan. 2 with the awards season in mind. Of course, Rodgers tapped into his past experience dolling up Beyonce, Anna Kendrick and Gisele, when he developed the line of heeled sandals inspired by the needs of stylists and their famous clients: variety, comfort and beauty.

amy adams red carpet shoesAmy Adams wears Neil J. Rodgers’ Red Carpet Collection “Stella” heels. REX Shutterstock.
amy adams red carpet shoesDetail of Amy Adams wearing Neil J. Rodgers’ Red Carpet Collection “Stella” heels. REX Shutterstock.

“A lot of times we’ve had a beautiful shoe that went well with a dress, but it wasn’t comfortable,” Rodgers explained to Footwear News. “In terms of availability, a lot of the time I’d go to a showroom and the sizes were very limited, so what we did was made sure we had a good run for red carpet pulls. A lot of times there would be a great dress but no shoe to match, so we introduced dye-ables in three styles for stylists to be able to dye the shoes to match the dress exactly.”

The sleek shoes are manufactured in Italy and utilize innovative treatments that enhance comfort, with hybrid foam rubber cushioning strategically incorporated at the toe beds. They’re available in black, nude, silver and gold, with luxe fabrications that include satin, metallic leather and suede. Prices range from $595 to $775 online.

Lupita Nyong'o red carpet shoesLupita Nyong’o wears Neil J. Rodgers’ Red Carpet Collection “Stella” heels. REX Shutterstock.
Courtesy of Neil J. Rodgers.Neil J. Rodgers Red Carpet Collection “Stella”; $595; Neiljrodgers.com. Courtesy of Neil J. Rodgers.

“Stella is the most popular with stilettos,” Rodgers said. “Lupita, Naomie Harris, and Amy Adams wore it in platinum.”

Rodgers also has collections that include pumps and booties. Some other stars who’ve also donned his heels include Daisy Ridley, Sarah Paulson and Jane Fonda.

neil j rodgers red carpet shoesNeil J. Rodgers Red Carpet Collection “Cecilia”; $695; Neiljrodgers.com. Courtesy of Neil J. Rodgers.

“The feedback we’re getting is that they are comfortable and appropriate for the red carpet because they aren’t screaming for attention, but they are beautiful enough to photograph celebrities,” Rogers added.

