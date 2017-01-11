Amy Adams Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame In Just the Right Shoes

Amy Adams during her Walk of Fame ceremony. REX Shutterstock.

Amy Adams choose a fitting pair of shoes today to mark the momentous occasion of receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The actress’ Christian Louboutins shined during the ceremony as they were paired against her simple black dress.

Amy Adams at her Walk of Fame ceremony, wearing a pair of crystal embroidered Christian Louboutin sandals. REX Shutterstock.

The luxury designer’s exquisite Bat Bat sandals stood out due its a handmade crystal embroidered dragonfly accessory and the bronze metallic leather detailing.

Details of Amy Adam’s Christian Louboutin Bat Bat sandals. REX Shutterstock.

Adams was all smiles as her family and friends, including “Arrival” co-star Jeremy Renner, watched on as she received the 2,598th star along Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The five-time Oscar-nominee may be up for her sixth Academy Award this year for her role in the sci-fi drama “Arrival.” So far, she has been nominated for a Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, BAFTA and a SAG award for her performance.

On Tuesday night, Adams appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show to talk about the honor of receiving a star. For the appearance, she wore another pair of Louboutins, opting for a metallic strappy sandal.

Amy Adams on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” wearing Louboutin sandals. Courtesy of ABC.

