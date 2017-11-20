Cute Kids Were the Best 2017 AMAs Red-Carpet Companions

View Slideshow DJ Khaled with his 1-year-old son Asahd wearing loafers; and Ashlee Simpson with daughter Jagger Snow, 2. Rex Shutterstock

Statement shoes, jewels, purses and outfits are always debated after an award show, but cute kids as red carpet companions will never go out of style.

At the 2017 American Music Awards, honorees and guests toted along their adorable mini-mes, and some showbiz youngsters showed off their own unique style.

DJ Khaled with his 1-year-old son Asahd wearing loafers. Rex Shutterstock

Always looking dapper, DJ Khaled’s son Asahd arrived in his father’s arms wearing a black with with matching loafers. The 1-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on Oct. 23, had silver horsebit ornaments on his baby shoes.

Kelly Clarkson looked glamorous in a gold sequined floor-length gown by Christian Siriano, and matched her 3-year-old daughter, River Rose, with some sparkles. The tot had on glittery rose gold booties to match her black dress that featured pink embroidered roses — quite apt.

Kelly Clarkson, at right, poses with her 3-year-old daughter Rose. Rex Shutterstock

The Ross family made a big appearance on the red carpet, with matriarch Diana surrounded by her grandchildren. Her actor-singer son Evan Ross, and his wife, Ashlee Simpson (whose sister is shoe mogul Jessica), brought along their little ones.

L-R: Bronx Mowgli Wentz, 9, Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, and Jagger Snow, 2. Rex Shutterstock

Simpson’s son with ex-husband Pete Wentz, Bronx Mowgli Wentz, 9, looked sharp in a wine-colored suit with matching Vans kicks, and Ross and Simpson’s daughter, Jagger Snow, 2, matched her brother with Dr. Martens boots.

Gaten Matarazzo, 15, wears a purple suit with black lace-up shoes. Rex Shutterstock

Caleb McLaughlin, 15, wears custom Converse sneakers. Rex Shutterstock

Some of the “Stranger Things” actors looked dapper, including Gaten Matarazzo, 15, who had on a floral shirt with a purple suit and black lace-up shoes.

His castmate Caleb McLaughlin, 16, had on a Phillip Lim suit emblazoned with paint splatter detail and custom Converse sneakers to match.



See more stars who hit the red carpet at the 2017 AMAs.