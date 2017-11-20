Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles in Sequins and More Celebs on the AMAs Red Carpet

View Slideshow (L-R) Tracee Ellis Ross and Jesse James Decker at the AMAs. Rex Shutterstock

Celebs are hitting the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, where music’s biggest artists will be celebrated.

Host Tracee Ellis Ross, who brought mom Diana Ross along for the evening, is sporting a sophisticated wine-colored sequined gown featuring a high neckline and a sultry slit, showing off red three-strap Frontline stiletto sandals by Tamara Mellon ($395).

Tracee Ellis Ross wears Tamara Mellon heels on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards in L.A. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson arrived in an off-the-shoulder black velvet and gold gown with stepdaughter Savannah Blackstock and 3-year-old daughter River Rose Blackstock, who looked adorable in an black tulle embroidered dress and glittery boots.

Kelly Clarkson on the red carpet with her mini-me daughter River Rose Blackstock. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, a pregnant Jessie James Decker showed off her baby bump in a curve-hugging rose-colored dress and glittery gold platform peep-toe pumps.

Jessie James Decker shows off her baby bump on the red carpet at the AMAs. Rex Shutterstock

Check out the gallery for more celebs arriving on the red carpet at the American Music Awards.

