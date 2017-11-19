What You Need to Know About K-Pop Group BTS’ Style Before the AMAs

BTS performs on "Jimmy Kimmel" in Los Angeles Nov. 15. Rex Shutterstock

Seven-member K-pop group BTS will perform at the 2017 American Music Awards — but the group will also look to show their personal style.

The members of the group generally opt for similar looks to one another on the red carpet. They made their U.S. awards show red carpet debut in May at the Billboard Music Awards, where all of the members sported black blazers and pants.

Despite the uniformity of the band’s look, they each brought individual flair to their ensembles. Some rocked T-shirts, while others picked collared shirts, and they each sported unique jewelry. Most wore darks shoes, but styles included boots, square-toe and pointed silhouettes, as well as silver boots.

BTS on the red carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Rex Shutterstock

At the Gaon Chart K-pop Music Awards, BTS opted for a similar clothing assortment, sporting black blazers and pants with either black or white shirts for some personal flair. They all had on similar dark shoes.

BTS poses at the Gaon Chart K-pop Music Awards in February 2017. Rex Shutterstock

While BTS generally all dress very similarly, the bandmates sometimes go for looks that are more different from one another. At the 2016 Asia Artist Awards, each member sported his own look. Some opted for glitzy blazers, while others opted for traditional suits. The entertainers mostly had on dark shoes, but one showed off his personality with a pair in gold.

BTS at the 2016 Asia Artist Awards. REX Shutterstock

The band has built up a strong international following over the past couple years, and now they will perform their hit single “DNA” onstage, filling out a lineup that includes Selena Gomez, Diana Ross and Christina Aguilera.

Catch the awards show live on Sunday, airing on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

